KKR (KKR -0.6% ) raises almost $4B to buy corporate debt that's been beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The private-equity company raised $2.8B for its KKR Dislocation Opportunities Fund and more than $1.1B through separately managed accounts investing the fund, the people said.

“We know this market is not a forgiving one, but as we navigate this global crisis together, we will find attractive opportunities to invest in good companies with strong fundamentals and sustainable cash flows at discounted prices,” Chris Sheldon, KKR’s head of leveraged credit, wrote in a letter to investors in April.

