Golar LNG (GLNG +1.7% ) says a contango structure developing in liquefied natural gas prices and increased fuel switching potential should support charter rates for LNG carriers into the winter months.

But the shipping market remains highly volatile, Golar said on today's earnings conference call, with an "increasingly unpredictable" inter-basin trade making tonnage demand per mile difficult to model.

Golar expects demand uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak to weigh further on LNG prices, raising the prospect of additional U.S. cargo cancellations on top of the 60-plus U.S. LNG cargoes that already have been canceled this summer.

Golar reiterated its strategy to reduce its exposure to the spot shipping market by seeking more term deals, although this may prove to be trickier in a low-price environment, CEO Iain Ross said.

Finally, Golar said floating liquefied natural gas units may retain a cost competitiveness with more complex onshore projects, although no FLNG projects are expected to be ready for a final investment decision in the near future.