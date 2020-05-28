Even with the threat of a crackdown executive order looming, Twitter (TWTR -3.4% ) has doubled down on its tweet-labeling, adding new labels from its fact-checking initiative to hundreds of tweets.

President Trump has accused Twitter of stifling speech after it added explanatory links to a couple of his tweets about mail-in balloting, and is reportedly preparing an order to cut back on legal protections from liability for social media companies.

But Twitter has amped up its labeling initiative in the meantime, adding links to tweets covering Chinese allegations of coronavirus origins and issues related to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota.

Twitter says the modified tweets contained "potentially misleading content" and that its actions are consistent with policy. And CEO Jack Dorsey has been steadfast that "We'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information."