Nabors Industries (NBR +12.3% ) soars as much as 25% intraday after Citi raised its price target to a Street-high $35 from $15.50 previously, citing more bullish commodity price forecasts and strengthening market fundamentals.

Bank of America also raised its price target but only to $11 from $10.50 prior.

Nabors traded below $14/share just three weeks ago but has since more than tripled.

NBR's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Neutral, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.