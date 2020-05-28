Moody's switches its outlook on Delta Air Lines (DAL -2.6% ) to Negative from Watch Negative, while affirming the carrier's long-term rating at Baa3.

"The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated adverse impact from the coronavirus pandemic, which would consume more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery in demand, the retirement of debt and the strengthening of credit metrics relative to Moody's current expectations. Nonetheless, strong liquidity currently mitigates downwards pressure on Delta's ratings."

"Today's rating actions reflect that the coronavirus will continue to significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel for an extended period. Moody's assumes that Delta's Q4 2020 capacity would be down about 50% versus Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model and about 70% in its slower recovery model. These scenarios also assume that passenger demand substantially increases towards 2019 levels in 2023 and that refined cost management and efficiencies learned while operating through the pandemic will support a meaningful recovery in profit margins by 2023. In all potential scenarios, Moody's believes that the reduction in passenger demand will be greater than the reduction in airline capacity, leading to meaningfully lower load factors. The risk of more challenging downside scenarios remains high, and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions remain highly uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social distancing practices across the US and other countries become less stringent in upcoming weeks and beyond."

Delta numbers check