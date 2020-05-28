Williams Cos. (WMB -2.8% ) unveils plans to install solar energy units to power its natural gas transmission and processing operations, thanks to federal and state tax credits.

The company says it has identified locations near its natural gas facilities in nine states - Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia - for the project, which it expects to complete in 2021.

Williams says its facilities currently draw an average of more than 400 MW of electricity, purchased from the grid; it expects agreements with local utilities will allow excess solar power not used by existing facilities to be sold back into the grid.