U.S. economy has likely bottomed out, says Dallas Fed's Kaplan

Still, a massive increase in testing for COVID-19 will be needed for a healthy rebound so that people will feel comfortable traveling, dining out and resuming other pre-pandemic activities, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told Reuters in an interview.

“We need to dramatically increase testing and contact tracing...so that we can grow the economy faster and work down this unemployment rate,” he said.

The cost for such an effort would be much less than the almost $3T the U.S. Congress has already committed to economic relief efforts, Kaplan said.

With increased testing, extensions of fiscal support for workers, and new relief funds for cities and states, the U.S. economy could grow at ~17% annual pace in Q3 and Q4, he said.

That would still leave the U.S. economy at ~4.5% smaller by 2020-end than it was at the beginning of the year, and he would still expect unemployment to be at 10%-11% at year-end.