Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reports comparable sales fell 35.3% in Q1, driven by 38.6% drop in transactions which was partially offset by a 3.3% increase in average ticket

Gross margin fell to 25.9% of sales during the quarter vs. 37.0% a year ago.

Ulta ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.154B.

Capex update: Ulta now expects to open between 30 and 40 new stores and execute approximately three relocation projects. The company says it will continue to evaluate plans based on demand and location economics. The lowered outlook for capex spending is for between $200M to $210M.

ULTA -2.18% AH to $238.73.

