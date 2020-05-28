Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) trades higher after comparable sales fell 3.3% in FQ1 to top the consensus expectation for a drop of 8.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $49.7M vs. $46.6M a year ago and $37.1M consensus.

CEO update: "We saw comparable sales turn positive following steep declines mid-quarter, coinciding with the arrival of stimulus checks in addition to our communications to customers that we remain open and have great deals on items they need. The inflection in our comp trend clearly demonstrates our ability to pivot quickly and respond to changing customer demands.. Our second quarter sales are off to a strong start."

Shares of OLLI are up 3.27% AH to $90.68.

