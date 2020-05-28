Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is off 3% in early postmarket trading after its fiscal Q1 earnings narrowly topped consensus, but the company guided for a slowdown in its Q2 and cut revenue/EPS and cash flow estimates for the year.

Revenues grew 30% as expected, and core subscription/support revenues of $4.58B were up 31%, while professional services and other revenues rose 20% to $290M.

Gross profit rose to $3.61B from $2.82B; net income fell to $99M from $392M amid higher expenses.

Cash from operations was $1.86B (down 5% Y/Y), and liquidity at quarter-end was $9.8B.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $4.89B-$4.9B (light of consensus for $5.03B) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.66-$0.67 (below expectations for $0.75).

For the full year, it now sees revenues around $20B (vs. $20.75B expected) and EPS of $2.93-$2.95 (vs. consensus for $3.07), and operating cash flow growth of 10-11%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

