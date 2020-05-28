Nordstrom +2% after ripping the Band-Aid off tough quarter

May 28, 2020 4:21 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)JWNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reports full-price sales fell 36.2% in Q1 and off-price sales were down 45.2%.
  • Digital sales accounted for 54% of total sales vs. 31% a year ago..
  • Gross margin came in at 10.7 of sales vs. 33.5% a year ago.
  • Nordstrom says it's taking a phased market-by-market approach to store reopenings. The company began reopening stores in early May with approximately 40% of its fleet now open.
  • Shares of Nordstrom are up 2.10% in AH trading to $18.50.
  • Previously: Nordstrom EPS misses by $0.96, misses on revenue (May 28)
