Nordstrom +2% after ripping the Band-Aid off tough quarter
May 28, 2020 4:21 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reports full-price sales fell 36.2% in Q1 and off-price sales were down 45.2%.
- Digital sales accounted for 54% of total sales vs. 31% a year ago..
- Gross margin came in at 10.7 of sales vs. 33.5% a year ago.
- Nordstrom says it's taking a phased market-by-market approach to store reopenings. The company began reopening stores in early May with approximately 40% of its fleet now open.
- Shares of Nordstrom are up 2.10% in AH trading to $18.50.
