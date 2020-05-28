VMware (NYSE:VMW) gains 4.7% in after-hours trading after Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.52 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.18 and increased from $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter ended May 1, 2020 was $2.73B vs. consensus of $2.62B and up from $2.45B in the year-ago quarter.

Combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue of $1.23B, rises 17% Y/Y; subscription and SaaS revenue for the quarter was $572M, up 39% Y/Y.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

