Stocks pull back on U.S.-China worries

May 28, 2020 4:25 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor50 Comments
  • Stocks gave up gains in late trading to finish slightly lower after Pres. Trump said he would hold a news conference on China tomorrow, with traders fearing he will announce sanctions.
  • Dow -0.6%, Nasdaq -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.2%.
  • China approved a new Hong Kong security law, and the U.S. House overwhelmingly passed legislation authorizing sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Muslim minorities.
  • If the U.S. response "involves broad sanctions against individuals or entities, that would be a larger issue and not something the [market] could easily dismiss," said Vital Knowledge's Adam Crisafulli. Stock valuations are "too high in general and leaves no room for error while investors aren’t paying enough attention to rising US-China tensions."
  • Also, social media names slumped late after Trump said he would target the group by narrowing liability protections for posts by third parties.
  • Among the S&P sectors, utilities (+2.9%) easily topped today's leaderboard, while energy (-2.8%) and financials (-1.6%) were the biggest losers.
  • Bank stocks gave back some of their strong gains for the week, as Citigroup sank 5.9% while Bank of America fell 4.3%.
  • U.S. Treasury yields ended mixed, with the 10-year note adding a basis point to 0.69%.
  • WTI crude oil settled +2.7% to $33.17/bbl on signs U.S. gasoline demand is rising despite a big surprise build in crude inventories.
