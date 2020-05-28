President Trump has signed the executive order he promised, looking to modify the law shielding social media companies from liability for content posted on their platforms, the White House says.

The law in question is Section 230. But Attorney General William Barr says the order doesn't repeal the protections.

Trump promises the companies won't be able to keep their liability shield under the new order, saying they have "unchecked power" and that Twitter (his favorite platform) has been "editorializing."

The move has been widely evaluated as a response to Twitter's fact-checking operation applying labels to two of the president's tweets two days ago.