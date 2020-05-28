Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) rallies after reporting comparable sales increased 2.6% in Q1 to defy expectations for a drop of 13.9%. Comparable sales were up 3.3% for the West Elm chain and 5.4% for the Williams Sonoma business. The company says the large e-commerce business had breakout comp growth in the second half of the quarter and continues to accelerate.

The retailer's gross margin came in at 33.5% of sales vs. 32.8% consensus and 35.8% a year ago.

Long-term financial targets are for total revenues growth of mid to high single digits and operating income growth in line with revenue growth.

Shares of WSM are up 8.01% AH to $78.88.

