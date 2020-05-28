Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announces detailed results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, BOSTON, evaluating Xpovio (selinexor), combined with Takeda's Velcade (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone, in multiple myeloma patients who had received one-to-three prior lines of therapy. The data will be virtually presented tomorrow at the ASCO Scientific Program.

The selinexor triplet therapy, dosed weekly, resulted in a 47% increase in median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Velcade + dexamethasone (Vd) dosed twice weekly. The effect was consistent across a range of patient subgroups such as those previously treated with lenalidomide (Bristol Myers Squibb's Revlimid) and those with high-risk chromosomal profiles. Specifically, median PFS in the selinexor arm was 13.9 months versus 9.5 months in the Vd arm (p=0.0075).

The overall response rate in the selinexor arm was also superior to the Vd arm (76.4% vs. 62.3%; p=0.0012).

Median overall survival (OS) in the selinexor arm was not reached at data cutoff. Median OS in the Vd arm was 25.0 months.

On the safety front, the rate of peripheral neuropathy was lower in the selinexor arm (32.3% vs. 47.1%; p=0.0010).

The company has submitted a supplemental marketing application to the FDA for the triplet therapy in treatment-experienced multiple myeloma patients. It expects to file an application in Europe later this year.

Shares up 6% after hours.

Karyopharm to host investor call on May 29 to discuss Phase 3 BOSTON data