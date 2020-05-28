Marathon Partners says it nominated a slate of three highly qualified candidates (Beth Birnbaum, Mario Cibelli and Dhiren Fonseca) for election to the e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) board.

Pointing to share price underperformance, Marathon Partners believes a special committee of the board should be immediately formed to explore ways to improve value, including holding e.l.f.'s management accountable for its heavy cost structure, lucrative executive compensation and strategic decisions that have not produced benefits for shareholders.

Marathon holds a 5.2% stake in ELF.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty are down 0.44% AH.

Source: Press Release