Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rises 1.6% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.34 beats the average analyst estimate of 94 cents.

Compares with $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

"In Q1, we saw orders with banking and financial services, government, healthcare, and life sciences customers up 15 to 20% – all to meet immediate needs of their customers, communities and patients," said Dell Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke.

Revenue for the quarter ended May 1, 2010 of $21.9B compares with consensus of $20.7B and $21.9B in the quarter ended May 3, 2019.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $2.61B, vs. $2.21B consensus (Visible Alpha).

Client Solutions revenue of $11.1B rises 2% Y/Y. Infrastructure solutions revenue fell 8% Y/Y to $7.6B.

VMWare revenue was $2.8B, up 12% Y/Y.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.

