THL Credit's (NASDAQ:TCRD) shareholders approve a new investment management agreement between the company and First Eagle Alternative Credit, formerly known as THL Credit Advisors.

Additionally, the company intends to change its name to First Eagle Alternative Credit BDC. After the name change, the company will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and will trade under the ticker symbol “FCRD.”

The new investment management agreement replaces a prior interim agreement with the adviser and is effective immediately.

First Eagle Alternative Credit was formed by the combination of THL Credit Advisors LLC and First Eagle Investment Management, LLC’s credit business.