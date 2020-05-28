Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) has earned a $3M milestone payment from privately held Palvella Therapeutics triggered by the latter's successful $45M Series C financing round. The payment consists of $2M in cash plus $1M in Palvella Series C Preferred Stock.

Ligand inked a development funding and royalty agreement with Palvella in December 2018 aimed at advancing its pipeline, including lead candidate PTX-022 (QTORI 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel) for the treatment of pachyonychia congenita, a rare inherited condition characterized by misshapen fingernails and toenails and painful calluses and blisters on the soles of the feet.