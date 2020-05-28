TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) +7.1% after-hours on news it is cutting its workforce by 219 positions, or ~30%, in anticipation of the end of its partnership with USAA Federal Savings Bank later this year.

TrueCar, which says the timing and scope of job cuts was accelerated by COVID-19, expects the cuts to reduce annual expenses by $35M.

The company also changes its organizational structure, forming a new Consumer Group composed of product, consumer marketing and affinity partner teams, and a new Solutions Group, composed of dealer sales and service, OEM sales and service and ALG.