Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is up 5.8% postmarket after topping expectations with its Q1 report and providing strong guidance for the current quarter.

The company did see some Q1 supply chain impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, but revenues beat the midpoint of company guidance with 5% growth, and the company expects "a bounce back in the second quarter and we project our networking business to continue to grow," says CEO Matt Murphy.

Losses widened on a GAAP basis, to $113M from a year-ago loss of $48.5M.

Revenue by segment: Networking, $393.9M (up 15%); Storage, $258.7M (down 7%); Other, $41M (down 3%).

Cash from operations was $175.6M. Cash and short-term investments came to $668M at quarter's end.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $684M-$756M (vs. consensus for $687.1M), non-GAAP gross margin of about 63%, and EPS of $0.17-$0.23 (the high side of expectations for $0.17). It's widened the guidance range on revenue due to ongoing uncertainty tied to COVID-19.

