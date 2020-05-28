Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) expects fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net loss per share of 1-2 cents, better than the average analyst estimate for a loss of 9 cents.

Sees Q2 revenue of $185M-$187M vs. consensus of $184.7M.

Still, shares fall 2.1% in after-hours trading.

Reaffirms guidance for fiscal 2021 revenue of $770M-$780M and improves non-GAAP net loss per share outlook to 18 cents-23 cents compared with the 37-cent to 42-cent loss it had expected; compares with consensus estimate for loss of 32 cents per share.

Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share of 7 cents comes in better than the 17-cent loss consensus estimate and improved from a 19-cent loss in the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2020, total revenue of $182.9M beat the consensus estimate of $171.6M and increased 46% Y/Y.

