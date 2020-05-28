AT&T (NYSE:T) has announced the latest de-risking moves for its capital structure, settling $12.5B combined principal of global notes due 2027, 2031, 2041, 2051 and 2060.

Yesterday, it closed the sale of €3B combined of its global notes due 2028, 2032 and 2038. Combined, the total of those issuances is about the equivalent of $15.8B.

Proceeds will go to prepaying debt: The company has issued notices to redeem all of the principal in six series of bonds totaling about $8.6B, and term loans totaling $6.3B, for total prepayment principal of about $14.9B.

That's consistent with capital structure plans, the company says. For 2020, it expects its dividend payout of free cash flow ratio will be in the 60% range, and is targeting the low end.