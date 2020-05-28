Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and E.&J. Gallo move closer to completing their deal, but Constellation says its California-based Mission Bell winery will no longer be included following a Federal Trade Commission review.

The revision will result in an adjusted transaction price of ~$1.03B, of which $250M is an earnout if brand performance provisions are met over a two-year period after closing.

Constellation expects to close the revised deal, which is still subject to FTC review and clearance, as well as the $130M sale of the New Zealand-based Nobilo Wine brand and related assets to Gallo, in Q2 2021.