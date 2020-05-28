Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) has shut the hydrocracker and alkylation unit at its 585K bbl/day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas as part of a multi-unit overhaul that began on Saturday, Reuters reports.

The 60K bbl/day hydrocracker and 31.5K bl/day alkylation unit were shut along with a sulfur recovery unit and a 47.5K bbl/day aromatics recovery unit, according to the report.

The overhaul is expected to be completed as early as mid-July but may extend through Aug. 1; because of the coronavirus, the overhaul has been delayed twice from an initially planned late March start date.