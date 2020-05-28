PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO, in an interview on Mad Money with Jim Cramer, affirmed the expectation that they will reach 15-20M new users for the quarter, but went a step farther to describe the activity in their base. The interview comes on the heels of the presentation at the Bernstein conference, where the co. said it saw accelerated trends.

What's "more impressive, believe or not" than net new actives, he said, was engagement.

The current base is 325M people, and of that, average daily usage is up well over 20%, Schulman said.

And of the new cohort of users, they are 30% more engaged than the previous cohorts.

On the new acquisition Honey, the CEO noted that recent net new actives into Honey are up 180% over where it was pre-coronavirus