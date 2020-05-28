AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) +5.4% after-hours after saying its Tagrisso drug "demonstrated unprecedented patient benefit in the adjuvant treatment of EGFR-mutated lung cancer" in a Phase 3 trial.

AstraZeneca says treatment with Tagrisso in early-stage lung cancer patients cut the risk of lung cancer death or disease recurrence by ~80%, according to the study.

Tagrisso is AZN's top product, with $982M in sales during Q1, and the company says 60K additional patients may be eligible for treatment if the drug is approved in early-stage, post-surgical lung cancer.