PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +4% after-hours on news the California Public Utilities Commission approved the company's Chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

The CPUC unanimously voted in favor of PG&E's proposal after the company agreed to improve its board and governance process, operational structure and safety performance, as well as the company's request to issue new debt and securities to finance its exit from Chapter 11.

PG&E now only needs approval from the judge overseeing its bankruptcy in order to meet a June 30 state deadline to qualify for a California fund to help utilities pay for future wildfire claims.