China's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) has waived its right to pre-empt the sale of a major oil field farm-out deal in Uganda to Total (NYSE:TOT), project partner Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) says.

Total agreed last month to buy out Tullow's Ugandan assets in a $575M deal that cleared up a tax dispute with the government.

Under the deal terms, Total will acquire all of Tullow's existing one-third stake in each of the Lake Albert project licenses and the proposed export pipeline system.

Cnooc had pre-emption rights to acquire 50% of the assets on the same terms and conditions as Total.