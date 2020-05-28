U.S. to buy time for solar, wind projects delayed by pandemic

  • The Trump administration will give solar and wind energy projects more time to qualify for federal tax credits, in a reprieve to renewable energy developers struggling with delays caused by COVID-19.
  • Late yesterday, the Internal Revenue Service issued a notice saying it would give wind projects started in 2016 or 2017 an additional year, until the end of 2021, to bring their projects online and still qualify for a tax credit for every kilowatt hour of electricity produced.
  • The credit is worth $0.025 per kWh for projects started in 2016 and $0.02 per kWh for projects that began in 2017, stepping down further in subsequent years.
  • Solar firms that paid for equipment in late 2019 but were unable to take delivery of it within a three and a half month deadline now have until Oct. 15, 2020, to qualify for the highest level of subsidy.
  • ETFs: TAN, FAN
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.