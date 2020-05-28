U.S. to buy time for solar, wind projects delayed by pandemic
May 28, 2020 1:57 PM ETInvesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN), FANTAN, FANBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Trump administration will give solar and wind energy projects more time to qualify for federal tax credits, in a reprieve to renewable energy developers struggling with delays caused by COVID-19.
- Late yesterday, the Internal Revenue Service issued a notice saying it would give wind projects started in 2016 or 2017 an additional year, until the end of 2021, to bring their projects online and still qualify for a tax credit for every kilowatt hour of electricity produced.
- The credit is worth $0.025 per kWh for projects started in 2016 and $0.02 per kWh for projects that began in 2017, stepping down further in subsequent years.
- Solar firms that paid for equipment in late 2019 but were unable to take delivery of it within a three and a half month deadline now have until Oct. 15, 2020, to qualify for the highest level of subsidy.
- ETFs: TAN, FAN