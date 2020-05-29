The highly-watched American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting pivots to a virtual format for the first time ever this year.

While as many as 40K medical professionals and scientists typically attend the meeting in person, this year's online event could draw even more interest.

The conference's virtual scientific program kicks off today and will feature over 250 oral abstract presentations and 2,500 poster presentations in 24 disease-based and specialty tracks. Today's top abstract presentations include updates from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN). The presentations all start at 8:00 A.M. ET.

ASCO abstracts