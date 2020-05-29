Consumer spending print headlines busy economic calendar

Economic reports will pour in today with updates on the trade gap, personal income, consumer spending, core inflation and consumer sentiment all due to drop.

One of the more notable reports might be the consumer spending print, which is expected to show a 13.0% drop for April after spending fell off 7.5% in March. There could be a surprise with the tally as the estimate range from economists runs from -18.9% to -8.5%. That wide spread in guesses is due to the difficulty in consumer behavior around a pandemic and stockpiling trend.

Also on the calendar today, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to give a talk with Princeton University Professor Alan Blinder. Of course, every time Powell talks these days the focus is on if he is softening his stance on negative interest rates.