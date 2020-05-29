FDA approves Eli Lilly Alzheimer's diagnosis drug
May 28, 2020 10:36 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) says the Food and Drug Administration approved its Tauvid radioactive diagnostic agent for intravenous injection as the first drug used to help image tau neurofibrillary tangles, a distinctive characteristic of Alzheimer's disease in the brain.
- The approval marks a leap from the current method of detection of tau tangles, which is to study the brains of people who have died.
- Eli Lilly's agent is given to patients intravenously and binds to certain sites in the brain where tau is known to form, and the brain can then be imaged with a PET scan to identify the tangles.