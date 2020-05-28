HP (HPQ -12.3% ) plunges after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings but on below-consensus revenue, issuing weak guidance for Q3 and withdrawing financial forecasts for the full year.

CEO Enrique Lores and CFO Steve Fieler said on today's earnings conference call that HP remains committed to a significantly enhanced stock buyback program but that the timing and other specifics would be determined when market conditions stabilize.

In February, HP had pledged to repurchase $15B of stock, including $8B in the first year.

During the conference call, HP execs said they saw a significant slowdown in commercial print in late March as COVID-19 closed offices and canceled events, and said they expected a larger hit to the print business in Q3.

In the personal computer business, Fieler said Q2 was a back-ended quarter, with remote work and schooling driving demand higher, particularly for notebooks.

The print business' Q2 operating margin narrowed to 13.2% vs. 16.4% in the year-ago quarter, while the operating margin in personal systems improved to 6.6%.

J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight with a $20 target, saying that with a delay to planned buybacks, "there isn't much reason to add to positions in this stock through year-end, given tough second half Y/Y comps."

Wells Fargo cut earnings estimates for the next three years, saying HP reported what "investors will consider net-negative results with COVID-induced supply chain issues resulting in PC and printer supply and hardware constraints."