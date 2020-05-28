Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) agrees to acquire a 50% stake in the parent company of Shanghai-listed Anhui Jianghuai Automobile; financial terms are not disclosed.

Volkswagen also is expected to increase its stake in its joint venture with Jianghuai Automobile to 75%, the Chinese automaker says.

Jianghuai says the two companies plan to spend €1B ($1.11B) on raising the annual production of the joint venture to 350K-400K units by 2029.

Volkswagen says it could introduce new models to the joint venture, including popular brands of the Volkswagen family and new-energy vehicles.