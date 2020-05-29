ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) has priced its public offering of 18M shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to same number of common shares.

The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and warrant will be $1.00, for expected gross proceeds of ~$18M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.7M common shares or pre-funded warrants and/or warrants to purchase up to 2.7M common shares.

The five-year warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $1.00/share.

Closing date is June 2.