The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to ease business restrictions in the city to "step 2" of its reopening plan on June 1.

The decision will allow shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters to reopen.

The number of confirmed cases in Tokyo has been between 10 to 15 for the last three days, even as other parts of Japan are seeing a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

