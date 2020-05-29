Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) has priced its public offering of 3.2M Class A common stock at $16.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$51.2M.

Adam Peterson and Alex Rozek, Co-Chairmen, together with another director and an employee, have agreed to purchase an aggregate of 39,375 Class A common shares.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 480,000 shares.

Boston Omaha is raising capital to fund the expansion of its fiber-to-the-home broadband telecommunication business, for acquisition of additional billboard businesses, and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is June 2.