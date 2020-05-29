NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) confirmed it will seek a secondary listing in Hong Kong in a letter to shareholders. The U.S.-listed Chinese online gaming company made the decision amid increased scrutiny over Chinese firms.

NetEase's secondary listing follows the successful decision by Alibaba to raise capital in Hong Kong and could give needed boost to the financial hub.

NetEase did not disclose the amount of capital it plans to raise.

Update 9:30amET: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is also purported to have won approval from the Hong Kong exchange, according to the WSJ. It reportedly intends to raise up to $3 billion and list on June 18, the report indicated.