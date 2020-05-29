Crude oil futures fall back

Oil prices are lower after U.S. inventory data showed soft fuel demand, despite the hopes for a Memorial Day weekend rush of motorist activity.

Still, there is optimism bubbling under the surface in the oil markets after strong gains in May followed the disastrous supply glut and limited storage turmoil in April. While ships full of crude are still anchored on the high seas with onshore storage sold out, the volume of crude stored on ships in Asia has come off the peaks seen earlier this month on a recovery in demand in China and India.

A fresh report from the International Energy Agency projects global oil demand in May is set to decline ~25 mb/d compared to a year ago with June demand clocking in at ~15 mb/d below last year's level.

Looking ahead, OPEC+ talks on output are scheduled for the second week of June.

In early action, WTI crude oil futures -3.3% to $32.59/bbl and Brent crude -2.9% to $34.28/bbl.

