Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) has priced an upsized offering of $700M (from $650M) of 1.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2027.

Initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $100M notes.

Interest on the notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2020.

Net proceeds will be used for enriching content offerings, research and development, and other general corporate purposes.

BILI +1.82% premarket.

Previously: Bilibili proposes $650M convertible senior notes offering (May 28)