JDE Peet's priced its listing of 71.4M shares at €31.50 a share for a total of €2.25B for JAB Holdings. The pricing lands on the high end of the expected range of €30.00-32.25 a share.

The IPO is the largest in Europe this year and the second largest of the year.

JDE Peet's owns the Peet's Coffee, Jacobs Coffee, Douwe Egberts, Pickwick, Senseo, Tassimo, and L'OR brands. The new company is seen competing with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), which JAB holds a stake in.