Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reports comparable-store sales rose 10.3% in FQ1 (ended May 2).

E-commerce comps up 45% for the quarter.

Gross margin rate down 40 bps to 39.7%.

SG&A expense rate -360 bps to 31.9%.

Operating income margin rate expanded 320 bps to 5.2%.

Inventories decreased 13% Y/Y to $806.56M.

The company withdrew its previously communicated guidance for FY2020 as a result of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q2 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: to increase in line with FQ1; Diluted EPS: $0.65 to $0.80.

BIG +6.73% premarket.

Previously: Big Lots EPS beats by $0.86, beats on revenue (May 29)