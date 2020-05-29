Hutchison China MediTech's (NASDAQ:HCM) New Drug Application (“NDA”) for savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) with MET Exon 14 skipping mutations has been accepted for review by the China National Medical Products Administration.

An updated analysis with 70 patients will be presented as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) 2020 Meeting, available on May 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

In 2011, Chi-Med entered into a global licensing and joint development agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for savolitinib.