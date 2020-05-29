Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sent 20 employees to work at SpaceX (SPACE) on a temporary basis, according to a new disclosure.

The deal was called a "related party transaction" and will see SpaceX pay Tesla about $100K for the use of the employees for technical matters.

In April, Tesla revealed that it has been selling car components to SpaceX and using a Tesla machining facility to make a tool for the company.

Tesla and SpaceX share four board members (Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk, Steve Jurvetson and Antonio Gracias).

SEC Form 14A