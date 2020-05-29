In an update, the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP states that it has started a rolling review of data on Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir for COVID-19. It finished the first cycle of the rolling review on May 15 and has requested additional data.

The next step in the process is the submission of said data together with an application for conditional approval. The company has yet to file the application but is expected to do so shortly.

CHMP will assess it "under a timeline which will be reduced to the absolute minimum to still allow a thorough evaluation of the benefits and risks."

Shares down a fraction premarket.