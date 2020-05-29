Wedbush Securities lifts Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) to an Outperform rating and hikes the price target on the vehicle seller to $106.

"While we have seen a number of the 'lockdown stocks' (names such as PTON, AMZN, ZM, and NFLX) benefit mightily from limited options while the majority of Americans were stuck at home, we think that the powersports names in general and Polaris in particular could prove to be great 'reopening stocks', as consumers that have been cooped up in their homes for months will take to the outdoors, while still being conscious of the ongoing risks associated with travel and large crowds," writes James Hardiman.

Hardiman notes that Polaris dealers are reporting mid-to-high teens growth in April and May.