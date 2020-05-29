Datadog upsizes, prices notes placement
May 29, 2020 7:19 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)DDOGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Datadog's (NASDAQ:DDOG) upsized offering of $650M of 0.125% convertible notes due 2025 in a private placement prices.
- Initial conversion price of ~$92.30 per share of class A common stock, representing a premium of ~37.5% over Datadog's closing stock price on May 28.
- The company estimates net proceeds will be ~$634.2M (or $729.4M if initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full).
- It intends to use a portion of the proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.
- Enters capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers; the transactions are expected to offset the potential dilution of Datadog's class A common stock as a result of the conversion of the notes.