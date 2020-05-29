Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announce new positive data from analyses of two clinical trials evaluating the combination of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Lenvima (lenvatinib) in liver and kidney cancers. The results will be virtually presented at ASCO.

KEYNOTE-524/Study 116 is a Phase 1b study testing the doublet therapy in 100 systemic therapy-naive patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Depending on the criteria used, the objective response rate (ORR) was 36% or 46% with median duration of response (DOR) of 12.6 months or 8.6 months. The discontinuation rate was 6%.

KEYNOTE-146/Study 111 is a Phase 1b/2 study evaluating the combo in patients with solid tumors. In the metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) arm, the ORR at week 24 was 51%-55%, depending on the criteria used, and the stable cancer rate was 36%-38%. Median DOR was 12 months and median progression-free survival (PFS) was 11.3-11.7 months. Median overall survival (OS) was not reached. The discontinuation rate was 15%.